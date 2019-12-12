Colby Covington gives timeline on potential Jorge Masvidal fight and explains rivalry

Colby Covington is expected to fight welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245. Their growing disdain for one another will be put to the test in the title bout set for December 14th.

The 31-year old already has his sights set on his next opponent, as Covington wants to fight his former friend turned foe, Jorge Masvidal. In an interview with BT Sport, the welterweight title challenger explains why:

“Everybody knows who’s next. It’s got to be journeyman Jorge Masvidal, aka Street Judas,” said Covington.

The former teammates trained together at American Top Team in Florida. Allegedly Covington didn’t pay money owed to their coach for his Rafael Dos Anjos fight training. The alleged money owed and the wrestler’s trash-talking antics rubbed Masvidal the wrong way. He has since distanced himself from Covington, however, the wrestler has a different perspective on why their friendship disintegrated. He said:

“No, looking back at it now. I knew the whole time [we weren’t friends]. We hung out a lot, we lived together, but it was a one-way street. He was just using me for his training camps, to help him with wrestling. He didn’t have a good wrestler to help him prepare for his fights so he was just using me to help him. But really, I was just ragdolling him all the time and eventually, he got jealous of it, and that’s why we had to separate.

“‘Cause once I got the UFC title against Rafael Dos Nachos [Anjos], he was jealous and bitter and money and fame got to him, and now he wanted to turn his back on me. Now he’s public enemy number one, that’s the wrong place to be with a guy like me.”

Despite the bitter rivalry, Masvidal has had a stellar year. In his recent bouts, Masvidal has achieved show-stopper victories over the likes of Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. When asked about Masvidal’s recent success, Covington is less than convinced:

“I judge it as a fluke and really just underwhelming. There’s nothing impressive about it,” Colby Covington said.

“That Darren Till fight, he got dropped in the first thirty seconds. He should have got finished but Darren Till got a little bit overzealous. You know, he [Till] was cutting a lot of weight in that fight and he had a lot of pressure with the England fans, so I think that got to him. He kind of froze out there and that’s why Jorge was able to capitalize.

“And his last fight against Ben Asscream [Askren], the guy’s a nobody. What’s impressive about that victory? And another jobber, The Stockton soy-boy Nate Diaz. Come on, let’s be honest, that guy’s 1-1 in the last five years. He barely ever fights, and he’s at the end of the road, the guy’s got double-digit losses.

“I don’t see anything impressive about his résumé. He hasn’t fought me or Marty Fakenewsman [Kamaru Usman] and frankly, if he did, he wouldn’t stand a chance.”

Covington also dismissed Masvidal’s “BMF” bout that he won against Nate Diaz and suggests their showdown could take place in the summer of 2020. Would you like to see “Chaos” and “Gamebred” face off in the Octagon? Sound off in the comments below.