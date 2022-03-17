Dana White reacts after YouTube removes podcast featuring Donald Trump: “It’s scary. Very f**king scary.”

UFC President, Dana White has expressed his thoughts on YouTube removing a podcast featuring Ex-President, Donald Trump.

Both White and Trump have been friends for years with several UFC events being held at Trump’s Taj Mahal Hotel in Atlantic City.

Dana White has also supported Trump’s US presidential campaigns both in 2016 and 2020, speaking at various rallies and conferences.

Recently appearing on a ‘FULL SEND’ podcast, Donald Trump once again staked his claim that the 2020 US Presidential election was stolen from him and it should be him in the White House, not Joe Biden.

Days after the podcast was posted to YouTube, the website took it down due to

Trumps’ controversial remarks about the election.

In response to YouTube removing the podcast, Dana White had this to say (h/t MMANews):

“Total crock of sh*t. Total crock of sh*t. But you saw in the podcast, Trump told them, ‘This podcast will be taken down.’ He told them that. He knew it. It’s crazy…

The fact that Trump’s podcast with FULL SEND got taken down is fu**in’ disgusting and, more importantly, it’s scary. Very fu**in’ scary.”

Dana White continued by saying this could create a bad precedent:

“First of all, you have to start looking at alternative social media platforms that don’t censor. And it’s easy when you got a guy that you don’t like, like Trump. ‘Oh, fu*k him,’ you know what I mean? ‘Good. We don’t have to see his tweets and we don’t have to do this and that.’ Till you say something they don’t like or until somebody else says something they don’t like. This country was built on free speech, man. It’s our god-given right…”

It has yet to be confirmed that Mr. Trump will make a third run for President in 2024, but it sounds like Dana White will be on board should he put his name in the hat.

Do you agree with Dana White that YouTube shouldn’t have taken the podcast featuring Trump down? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!