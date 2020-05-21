Aljamain Sterling, Cory Sandhagen targeted to collide at UFC 250

Another big bout has been added to the UFC 250, as Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen are now set to collide in a crucial bantamweight fight on the card.

Sterling announced that he’s fighting at UFC 250 on social media on Thursday morning.

Funk Bandits, it’s official! My contract is signed! Quarantine beard and mustache are in prime form! Let’s get FUNKY!

•#FightIsland #UFC250 #TeamEverlastufc pic.twitter.com/6hPLpApTwd — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 21, 2020

“Funk Bandits, it’s official! My contract is signed! Quarantine beard and mustache are in prime form! Let’s get FUNKY!”

Damon Martin of MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed that Sterling’s opponent will be Sandhagen.

Sandhagen and Sterling were previously scheduled to compete at UFC San Diego earlier this month, but the card fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the change of date, the bout remains one of the biggest fights possible as bantamweight, as the winner will be almost undeniably deserving a title shot.

Sterling will enter the fight on an impressive, four-fight win-streak composed of wins over Brett Johns, Cody Stamann, Jimmie Rivera, and Pedro Munhoz.

Sandhagen, on the other hand, has won his last seven. His last five wins have occurred in the UFC’s Octagon, where he’s bested Austin Arnett, Iuri Alcantara, Mario Bautista, John Lineker, and most recently, Raphael Assuncao.

UFC 250 will be headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer. The card will also feature a bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Eddie Wineland.

Who do you think will come out on top when Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling collide at UFC 250?