UFC 264 Bonus Report: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn FOTN honors

The Octagon remained in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 264 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3.

The lightweight main event proved to be a wild but short-lived contest. After Conor McGregor got off to a hot start with some nasty low kicks, a failed guillotine attempt ultimately turned the tide in Dustin Poirier’s favor. Once on the ground ‘The Diamond’ was able to control the Irishman while unloading some solid ground and pound. McGregor would eventually get back up to his feet in the final seconds, only to collapse due to a rolled ankle which subsequently broke his leg.

In the co-main event of UFC 264, former welterweight title challengers Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns squared off in hopes of earning another shot at promotional gold. the contest resulted in a grueling three round affair. Thompson was able to get off some solid strikes throughout the fifteen minute scrap, but Burns utilized some timely takedowns to control the pace of the contest. After a wild opening to the final round, ‘Durinho’ secured another key takedown and went on to smother ‘Wonderboy’ until the final bell.

The rest of tonight’s fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the UFC 264 event, promotional officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho each picked up an extra $75k for their thrilling fight that served as the opening bout of tonight’s UFC 264 main card. O’Malley went on to win the fight by scoring a late and controversial stoppage in round three.

Performance of the night: Dricus Du Plessis earned an extra $75k for his nasty second round knockout of Trevin Giles on tonight’s preliminary card.

Performance of the night: Tai Tuivasa picked up an extra $75k for his thunderous first round victory over former NFL standout Greg Hardy.

