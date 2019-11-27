Cody Garbrandt blasts ‘coward’ TJ Dillashaw: ‘He’s been on EPO for years’

There are many people who believe that TJ Dillashaw has handled his recent USADA suspension as well as anybody could. Cody Garbrandt is not one of those people.

Dillashaw recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show to address his failed drug test for recombinant human erythropoietin, which he used to get down to 125 pounds for his fight with Henry Cejudo at UFC on ESPN+ 1 in January.

Garbrandt, who was a former teammate of Dillashaw’s at Team Alpha Male, claims that Dillashaw has been on EPO for years. In addition, he feels his longtime rival was on the substance during both of their bantamweight title fights.

“This is some bulls**t,” Garbrandt said on a post in his Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Been on EPO for years, wouldn’t be half the fighter he is without it!”

Dillashaw finished Garbrandt in both encounters at UFC 217 and UFC 227 to capture and defend the UFC bantamweight title. In the interview with Helwani, Dillashaw said that the tireless work he put in to get to 125 pounds left his body quite weak, which lead to him taking the substance and “selling his soul to the devil.” Despite his questionable decision making, Cejudo finished Dillashaw in 32 seconds to successfully defend his flyweight title in Brooklyn. Dillashaw was given a two-year suspension for his actions and will be able to return in 2021.

Garbrandt will be looking to return to form in 2020. After beginning his professional career with 11-straight victories, including his bantamweight title win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 in December 2016, Garbrandt has lost his lost three fights. In his attempt to get back to the top of the 135-pound rankings, the 28-year-old Garbrandt was knocked out by Pedro Munhoz in the first round of their bout at March’s UFC 235 event.

Do you believe Cody Garbrandt when he says that TJ Dillashaw has been on EPO for years?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/27/2019.