Pros react to Carla Esparza defeating Alexa Grasso at UFC Mexico

A key women’s strawweight bout featuring former division champion Carla Esparza taking on Alexa Grasso co-headlined tonight’s UFC Mexico event.

Esparza (14-6) entered the event looking to build off the momentum of her unanimous decision victory over Virna Jandiroba from back in April.

As for Alexa Grasso, the Mexican native was coming off a unanimous decision victory over former division title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz in her most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 238.

Tonight’s UFC Mexico co-headliner proved to be a back and forth affair as Grasso seemingly got the better of the standup, while Esparza had her way on the ground.

After escaping a very deep armbar submission attempt in round three, Carla Esparza was awarded a majority decision victory.

Official UFC Mexico Result: Carla Esparza def. Alexa Grasso via majority decision (28-28, 29-28 x2)

‘The Cookie Monster’ has now gone 5-3 since surrendering her title to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in March of 2015.

Meanwhile tonight’s setback moved Alexa Grasso’s overall record to 11-2 in mixed martial arts.

Check out how the pros reacted to Carla Esparza defeating Alexa Grasso at UFC Mexico below:

Surprisingly to me, Esparza is up 2 RDs! She’s leaning on that wrestling and landing some good GnP strikes as well. Grasso needs something big to get the W here, IMO #UFCMexico — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 22, 2019

Good boxing and composure from Grasso! Good fight!!#UFCMexico — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 22, 2019

Thought she won that one — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 22, 2019

Dawg arms don't bend that way, WTF! https://t.co/5sAJq7BtkY — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 22, 2019

Esparza 💯 just let her arm dislocate to escape then right away started hitting grasso with it. Gross. Also, that arm is going to be sore — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) September 22, 2019

Her arm is triple jointed!! 😳😱 #UFCMexicoCity — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) September 22, 2019

Whaaaaaaa 😫😫😫 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 22, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 21, 2019