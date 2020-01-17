Dillon Danis withdraws from Bellator 238

More bad news, fight fans. Dillon Danis has been forced out of his Bellator 238 fight with Kegan Gennrich with an injury. The Orange County Register was first to report this unfortunate turn of events. MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed that report.

Danis, a decorated BJJ player and a long-time training partner of former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor, was looking to improve to 3-0 as a mixed martial artist in this Bellator 238 fight. In his first two pro bouts, Danis picked up first-round submission wins over Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey.

Unfortunately, Dillon Danis is not the only fighter to have been forced off this card. According to the same report from the Orange Country Register, Khonry Gracie has also been forced out of his planned welterweight tilt with Hector Saldana.

Bellator 238 will be topped by a women’s featherweight title fight between reigning champion Julia Budd and former UFC champ Cris Cyborg. The card will also feature the Bellator debut of Sergio Pettis, who takes on Alfred Khashakyan, and a featherweight Grand Prix fight between Adam Borics former bantamweight champ Darrion Caldwell.

Here’s the Bellator 238 card as it stands after these fight cancellations.

145 lbs.: Julia Budd (13-2) vs. Cris Cyborg (21-2, 1 NC)

145 lbs.: Darrion Caldwell (14-3) vs. Adam Borics (14-0)

135 lbs.: Sergio Pettis (18-5) vs. Alfred Khashakyan (11-4)

175 lbs.: Dillon Danis (2-0) vs. Kegan Gennrich (2-1)

145 lbs.: Aaron Pico (4-3) vs. Daniel Carey (7-3)

145 lbs.: Jay Jay Wilson (4-0) vs. Mario Navarro (4-5)

170 lbs.: Khonry Gracie (2-1) vs. Hector Saldana (2-4)

170 lbs.: David Pacheco (1-0) vs. Craig Plaskett (4-3)

145 lbs.: Brandon Bender (12-1) vs. Gabriel Green (9-2)

155 lbs.: Ricardo Filho (8-2) vs. Dominic Clark (14-9)

145 lbs.: Tyler Beneke (0-1) vs. Jarrett Connor (0-0)

145 lbs.: AJ Agazarm (2-1) vs. Adel Altamimi (8-6)

175 lbs.: Curtis Millender (17-5) vs. Moses Murrietta (8-3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/17/2020.