Amanda Nunes responds to Russian outlet’s ‘transgender’ error

Over the weekend, Russian publication RT Sport made a huge error, using a photo of UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in a Twitter post titled “Transgender Athletes are DESTROYING Women’s Sports.”

Unsurprisingly, this blunder did not go over well among fight fans, and the outlet promptly deleted the video and apologized to Nunes.

To @Amanda_Leoa Nunes, Our video production team mistakenly used your photo in a video which had nothing to do with you. We sincerely apologize. RT greatly respects your achievements and legacy in the world of MMA#MMAGOAT pic.twitter.com/Y9vkeoBArk — RT (@RT_com) September 22, 2019

Amanda Nunes eventually issued a response to this error from the Russian publication. As always, the two-division champ was the picture of class — she even cracked a joke about it.

What the Fuck? If I was born with a penis I wouldn’t be going through all this trouble to get @NinaAnsaroff a baby. @ufc @danawhite 😩 https://t.co/UmP2ySTWoF — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) September 21, 2019

Amanda Nunes is scheduled to return to the Octagon at UFC 245, which will go down inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on December 14. On this card, she will attempt to defend her UFC bantamweight strap against the streaking Germaine de Randamie.

Nunes and de Randamie have fought once before, in November of 2013. The bout, which marked both women’s second fight in the UFC, went to Nunes, who won via TKO.

In this rematch with de Randamie, Nunes will look to extend her current streak to nine-straight. In her last fight, she walloped Holly Holm with a first-round head-kick, successfully defending her bantamweight belt in the process. Prior to that, she smashed Cris Cyborg to a first-round knockout to become a two-division champ. Other highlights of her current streak include wins over Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Miesha Tate.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/23/2019.