Ciryl Gane not scared of Francis Ngannou’s KO power ahead of UFC 270

UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane says that he is not scared of Francis Ngannou’s KO power ahead of their title fight at UFC 270.

Gane won the interim heavyweight belt with a TKO win over Derrick Lewis back at UFC 265, and he will now look to unify the belt against the UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou at UFC 270, which takes place on January 22, likely at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Ngannou is the hardest puncher in the UFC heavyweight division and coming off of a brutal KO win over former champ Stipe Miocic, Gane isn’t afraid of his former training partner’s power. Speaking to Submission Radio in a recent interview, Gane said that while he appreciates Ngannou’s KO power, it is not something that he fears.

“This is not scaring me. You see with Derrick Lewis, he had big knockout power too. Derrick Lewis is a beast too. But it was not a problem. When you look at the fight, I stayed inside like that with his punches. It was not a problem. A heavyweight like me, I can punch too like that with a big transfer But no, it’s not a problem for me. This is really not scaring me,” Gane said (h/t MMAFighting.com). “I’m really confident in myself. When I started in Muay Thai too I was like that, because every fight in my career, in front of me, it was a man more experienced than me. Every time. And that’s why I was really confident that everything is possible, and I did it. So, today I think I have my chance too. He has his qualities, his strengths, I have mine. And we will see in January who can make his game plan better than his opponent.”

Who do you think wins the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270, Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou?