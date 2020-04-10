Justin Gaethje reacts to UFC 249 cancelation

For a brief period, Justin Gaethje had UFC title fight to look forward to. Unfortunately, he’ll now have to wait for his first bid at UFC gold.

Gaethje was called upon when undisputed UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced out of his planned UFC 249 title fight with Tony Ferguson. Gaethje accepted this offer, and was matched up with Ferguson in a short-notice interim lightweight title fight.

Regrettably for Gaethje, the excitement didn’t last long. Mere days after he accepted this short-notice interim title fight with Ferguson, UFC President Dana White had to pull the plug on the UFC 249 card amid the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaethje reacted to his title fight being canceled in an Instagram post on Friday. Like many other fighters who were scheduled to compete on the card, he praised Dana White for trying to make it happen.

See what Gaethje had to say below:

“I really felt a surge of energy and support as this fight was building up from so many ppl across the world, it was very humbling. I am thankful to represent Safford, AZ and my great friends and family. I’m going to be working hard to be ready next time the opportunity arises. Let’s get through this fight we are all facing right now by having a positive impact on our immediate surroundings (family, neighbor, community) Thank you!! 🙏 The boss @danawhite is someone I am proud to do business with. #ufc249” – Justin Gaethje on Instagram.

What do you think is next for Gaethje after the cancelation of UFC 249?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/10/2020.