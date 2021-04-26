Chris Weidman issues video statement following broken leg at UFC 261: “Man, this is not fun, I can’t believe it happened”

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman provided a health update after having his leg broken in his fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

Weidman suffered one of the worst injuries in UFC history when he broke his leg on the very first kick he threw against Uriah Hall. Following the fight, Weidman was rushed to hospital where he had surgery on his broken leg. On Monday morning, the former UFC middleweight champion took to social media to offer a video statement for his fans.

“What’s going on guys? I seen and I heard all the love and suport that I’m getting. I haven’t been able to get to my phone too much, the pain is pretty bad. So it’s like 3:30 in the morning and they’re trying to get me some more meds now. I just want to let everybody know that I’m so thankful for all the love and support. I really do want to get back to you all,” Weidman said.

“I know Uriah Hall was super classy and upset this happened to me and I really appreaciate that. I know Anderson Silva came out and said some really nice things. Pretty brutal, but I’m going to get through this. I think it’s going to be eight weeks until I can walk without crutches and stuff and drive and all that that. As far as actually training, they said beteween six and 12 minths I’ll be good to go,” continued Weidman.

“I’m trying to find the blessing in disguise, the silver lining in this. Honestly, as soon as it happened and I hit the floor and I seen my leg and the pain was starting to hit me, I was just trying to put my mind on something positive that’s going to come out of this. I’m hopeful that something that’s going to come out of this is good. Man, this is not fun, I can’t believe it happened. I just appreacite all my family, my friends, and my fans for sending me prayers and well wishes. It means so much. Like I said, I’m sorry, I haven’t been able to get back to people yet with their text messages. I just can’t be on the phone too long with the pain and stuff. Surgery was successful, they put a titanium rob through the tibia, so through the knee they put the rod in. They drilled in through the tibia and made it straight and hard. My fibula is broke as well, but I guess when they put the tibia back together, the fibula kind of matched up back to where the tibia was broken, and they feel like that could heal on its own as long as I don’t put weight on it and stuff.

“I do think I’ll probably try to domument this recovery from phsyical therapy. I’ll try to keep you guys involved which I’ve never really done, but the amount of outpouring of love I’ve got is insane. I want to keep you guys in the loop. Thank you guys, I love you.”

We here at BJPenn.com wish Chris Weidman the very best as he recovers from this terrible injury.