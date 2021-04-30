Chris Weidman details the emotions he felt when he realized his leg broke at UFC 261

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman detailed the emotions he felt when he realized his leg broke against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

The first kick that Weidman threw against Hall resulted in him seeing his right leg break in half in one of the most gruesome injuries we have ever seen in the UFC. It was a horrific injury that no one wishes upon their opponents, and it stands to reason that Weidman will be on the shelf for a long time now while he tries to mend his leg. Taking to his Instagram live in the days following the brutal injury, Weidman took fans through his headspace of when the finish happened and what exactly was going through his head at the time.

“As soon as I hit him with that kick, I knew it was super hard. It was so concussive, the sound I do remember. Now looking back, it was my whole leg snapping but I didn’t realize that. I just thought it was a crazy good leg kick that landed super hard. I remember looking at Uriah Hall in the face and he had this poker face on and I’m like ‘Yeah, bro, I know that one hurt you.’ I knew he was going to be feeling that and all I could think about was like I land one more of those, he has to go down cause that was freaking brutal,” Weidman said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“As I put my foot down, I don’t remember putting my foot down and feeling any of the pain or anything like that cause I was still focused on letting him know that I was good. I guess as my leg snapped underneath me, I happened to look down and when I see my leg look like rubber, that’s when I think I just went into a crazy, weird spot. I went face down and it was like a nightmare. In my head, I’m like there’s no way that was my leg. There’s no way I was just looking at my leg and my leg was looking like that.”

