Anderson Silva believes YouTubers are disrespecting boxing

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes that YouTubers are disrespecting boxing and he hopes that changes going forward.

Silva is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and he also has professional boxing experience, having had two fights over the course of his legendary combat sports career. In June, Silva will return to the boxing ring when he takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in what is his first boxing match since 2005. For Silva, he has been boxing for over 20 years and has always made it known that he wanted to return to the squared circle one day. He will get that opportunity next month when he takes on Chavez Jr. in a pro boxing match.

Boxing has been in the news lately, mainly because of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and the Triller Fight Club really taking over the scene. While Paul is making a lot of money, he has also been criticized for the way he conducts himself in the ring and for what many believe is a disrespect towards the sweet science of boxing. Speaking to AG Fight, Silva encouraged YouTubers such as Paul to develop new respect towards the sport of boxing.

“We see a lot of YouTubers disrespecting an old, traditional sport. Athletes take years to conquer their space and have made history to make what this sport is today. I started training boxing at Corinthians, many years ago. I went to do a soccer test, I was late and a boxing training was going on. I went there to attend the class and Professor Vitor Ribeiro asked me if I was training something, gave me the equipment, and had it trained. I started training, then I participated in the Open Games in Bragança Paulista. It has a history and reference behind it. In addition to going there and fighting, testing myself, it is like boxing. It’s the most important thing,” Silva said.

