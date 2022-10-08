Daniel Cormier shares prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match: “Honestly, he’s a kid that’s in his prime”

Former two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has shared his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match.

It will be UFC legend, Anderson Silva, getting in the boxing ring with Jake Paul on Saturday, October 29th at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Paul, who boasts a perfect record of 5-0 in his young boxing career, is expecting his toughest test to date when he collides with ‘The Spider’.

My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated.

“My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated.”

For former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, he expects that the upcoming Paul vs. Silva matchup will result in a competitive contest. But, in the end, ‘DC’ thinks it will be his former UFC opponent Anderson Silva leaving with his hand raised.

“I think Anderson Silva wins the fight,” Cormier told ESPN. “If Jake Paul wins – honestly, he’s a kid that’s in his prime, and I say that knowing that now Jake Paul can fight. The guy can fight. I’m done being of the people that say this kid’s a joke. This kid is not a joke. The kid can fight, and there are many reasons as to why he can fight. But we talk about Anderson, all that he has done – Anderson beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is bigger and better than anything (Paul’s) ever done.”

Daniel Cormier continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“That is much different than beating Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley twice and whatever the YouTube guy was, because those guys were wrestlers that learned to box. Chavez never wrestled. He was a guy that picked up boxing gloves as a kid and fought all the way to professionals, made a whole bunch of money and everything. That is the biggest moment between the two and the biggest accomplishment between the two.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Anderson Silva and Jake Paul square off on October 29th in Phoenix? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

