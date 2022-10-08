x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Daniel Cormier shares prediction for upcoming Jake...
MMA NewsAnderson SilvaDaniel CormierUFCBoxing NewsJake Paul

Daniel Cormier shares prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match: “Honestly, he’s a kid that’s in his prime”

Chris Taylor

Former two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has shared his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match.

It will be UFC legend, Anderson Silva, getting in the boxing ring with Jake Paul on Saturday, October 29th at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

- Advertisement -

Paul, who boasts a perfect record of 5-0 in his young boxing career, is expecting his toughest test to date when he collides with ‘The Spider’.

- Advertisement -

 

“My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated.”

For former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, he expects that the upcoming Paul vs. Silva matchup will result in a competitive contest. But, in the end, ‘DC’ thinks it will be his former UFC opponent Anderson Silva leaving with his hand raised.

“I think Anderson Silva wins the fight,” Cormier told ESPN. “If Jake Paul wins – honestly, he’s a kid that’s in his prime, and I say that knowing that now Jake Paul can fight. The guy can fight. I’m done being of the people that say this kid’s a joke. This kid is not a joke. The kid can fight, and there are many reasons as to why he can fight. But we talk about Anderson, all that he has done – Anderson beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is bigger and better than anything (Paul’s) ever done.”

- Advertisement -

Daniel Cormier continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“That is much different than beating Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley twice and whatever the YouTube guy was, because those guys were wrestlers that learned to box. Chavez never wrestled. He was a guy that picked up boxing gloves as a kid and fought all the way to professionals, made a whole bunch of money and everything. That is the biggest moment between the two and the biggest accomplishment between the two.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Anderson Silva and Jake Paul square off on October 29th in Phoenix? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleJulian Lane suffers brutal knockout loss at Pravda FC boxing event (Video)
Next articleCharles Oliveira responds after Islam Makhachev expresses concern over UFC 280 title fight: “Calm down, dad is coming”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy