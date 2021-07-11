Dana White reacts to Dustin Poirier’s UFC 264 win and the post-fight comments made by Conor McGregor

Dana White spoke with reporters following the conclusion of UFC 264 where he reacted to Dustin Poirier’s win as well as the post-fight comments from Conor McGregor.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (27-7 MMA) collided in their rubber match this evening in Las Vegas. The pair had split their first two encounters, with the Conor McGregor winning their featherweight fight at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious in their lightweight rematch at UFC 257.

Prior to tonight’s highly anticipated trilogy, UFC President Dana White confirmed that the winner would be booked against newly crowned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Tonight’s UFC 264 main event proved to be another wild but short-lived fight. Conor McGregor got off to a good start by utilizing some heavy low kicks but a failed guillotine attempt turned the tide just moments later. From there, Dustin Poirier began to unload ground and pound on McGregor, nearly earning a finish. The Irishman would eventually scramble to his feet but after missing with a punch he stepped back and rolled his ankle leading to what is believed to be a leg break.

Official UFC 264 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO in Round 1

Immediately following that unfortunate outcome, McGregor spoke with Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview where he made some controversial comments about Poirier’s wife.

“There was no check,” McGregor responded when Rogan mentioned Poirier said that his leg was fractured due to a checked kick. “There was not one of them I checked. Your wife is in my DM’s. Hey baby, hit me back and we will chat later on. You little hoe.”

Dana White addressed Dustin Poirier’s win as well as Conor McGregor’s post-fight comments and health during the UFC 264 post-fight presser.

“He looked great again tonight. Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.” White said insinuating the he eventually plans to book Poirier vs. McGregor 4.

When asked about Conor’s controversial post-fight comments, the UFC President had the following to say.

“Leave people’s family and wives out of it. Family has nothing to do with it.”

Dana White also confirmed that Conor McGregor will undergo surgery tomorrow morning.