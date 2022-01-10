Charles Oliveira is open to super fights with fellow UFC champions Alex Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman

Charles Oliveira says he would be open to super fights with fellow UFC champions Alex Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) captured the UFC’s vacant lightweight title in May of 2021, scoring a TKO win over former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

‘Do Bronx’ successfully defended his 155 lb belt for the first time at last month’s UFC 269 pay-per-view, earning a submission victory over Dustin Poirier.

While his next fight will likely come against either Conor McGregor or Justin Gaethje at lightweight (see more on that here), Charles Oliveira recently discussed the possibility of fighting in other weight classes.

“I really thought I couldn’t drop to 145 anymore,” Oliveira said in a recent interview on MMA Fighting’s Trocacao Franca podcast. “But this last weight cut, I was really [close to] 155 before the fight with this work we’ve been doing, with lots of water in the body, and we believe we could easily make 145.”

Charles Oliveira continued:

“If I had the opportunity to go straight for the 145 belt, I’d move down to fight. Also, if I had the opportunity to go straight for the 170 belt, I’d also move up to fight, but I believe it’s more viable to [drop down] to 145 instead of going to 170 at this moment.”

Oliveira is currently riding a ten-fight winning streak which includes 6 submissions and 3 knockouts.

