Joe Rogan mourns the loss of “very funny” comic Bob Saget

Joe Rogan is mourning the loss of “very funny” comic Bob Saget, taking to Twitter to comment:

“Bob Saget was a good man and a very funny person. I’m going to miss him very much. RIP”. – Joe Rogan wrote on Instagram.

Bob Saget, 65, stand-up comedian, best known for his role as wholesome patriarch Danny Tanner on the sitcom ‘Full House’ passed away this past Sunday (Jan. 9/22) at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando. The official cause of death has yet to be determined, but Orange County deputies “found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case”.

Bob Saget performed a two hour set on his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour”, which would be his last stand-up performance the previous Saturday night, taking to Twitter to thank his audience: Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022 “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” Saget wrote alongside a photograph of himself in the venue. “Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening.” “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—,” the actor continued. Joe Rogan, color commentator for UFC is also a comedian in his own right and launched his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ in 2009. In early 2020 Rogan had Saget on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ speaking with the comic about his career on-stage and on shows like “Full House”, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” as well as many others. Rogan commented that he preferred to remember Saget as ‘Bob the Comic’ from ‘Bosom Buddies’, a sitcom which lasted two seasons back in the early 80’s. How do you best remember Bob Saget? Share your thoughts and condolences in the comment section PENN Nation!