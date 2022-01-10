Tito Ortiz paid $199 on Cameo for his COVID advice (Video)

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was paid $199 on Cameo to share his COVID advice.

The content of said advice can be found below, courtesy of Borrachinha Depot on Twitter:

Someone paid $199 on Cameo for Tito's COVID advice (1/3) pic.twitter.com/H9sNyty1xX — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 10, 2022

“Hey Ben, what’s up my man. Tito Ortiz here, that’s right. So I was told by Nathan they’re not doing too well – let me tell you – they’re going to get better alright. This COVID things no bullshit, I had it last year. Check with your doctor of course, but just some advice, make sure you’re not allergic to any Zinc, Vitamin C or Vitamin D3. Try to boost up on your Vitamin C man, you know a lot, anywhere from 4000-5000mg in the morning, 4000-5000mg at night. The IU’s, UC’s of Vitamin D (4 pills) 1,000 CU’s per pill. Zinc, take 500mg of Zinc. Once again this is my opinion, check with your doctor to make sure you’re not allergic to any of those things and if you’re not, dude, crush your body with that stuff. Especially Vitamin C, high high volumes of Vitamin C.”

Tito Ortiz aka ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy‘ continued in a second video:

“I know this COVID is no bullshit, like I said remember I had it last year and it was horrible. Thank god I had a doctor here and medication to heal me. All year I’ve been sick, but I know you’ve been going through some tough times right now and you can get through it. It took me about 2 weeks to feel normal. Umm for your taste buds, to get your taste back to help you out, take a grapefruit or two in a pot of water, grapefruit pills submerged, simmer, bring to a boil, turn it down and simmer for about 4 1/2 hours. Put the juice from it in a bottle, put it in the refrigerator, let it cool down and take about 4 Tbsp a day. If you’ve got a sore throat, fever, this home remedy – its helped me out a lot through the year. You can go on my site @ titoortiz1999 where I posted some medication that my doctor prescribed to me. Hopefully you can find a doctor that can help get you those same prescriptions as it does work. OK my man, stay strong dude. It’s super important. Stay strong, eat healthy, drink a lot of water, as much water as possible. Take Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 to boost your immune system. Sweat it out. Get as much sleep as possible.”

Someone paid $199 on Cameo for Tito's COVID advice (3/3) pic.twitter.com/hn92WGQe79 — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 10, 2022

The third and final video from Tito Ortiz:

“Everything is going to be good though dude. Don’t be afraid man. Turn off the news, stop watching TV. Watch some movies man. Watch some series, some shows, but don’t watch the news. The news is just putting fear in peoples hearts and it shouldn’t be like that. It’s scary times right now. Like I said man, I just want to give you some advice. You’re going to be ok. Alright man. Don’t let this fear stuff strike into you too much of COVID. I know it sucks, it’s a serious flu. It is serious, it is real, I believe in it but once again we can make it happen. We can get through it. I believe in you brother. Alright. You’re going to be good dude. I promise man. Alright. Like I said the vitamins are really important and lots of water. Stay warm, don’t be cold. Sweating it out is important. Try to shower every single day. Maybe twice a day, morning and night. Help keep yourself clean. Try those things and like I say you’re going to be good dude.”

What are your thoughts on Tito Ortiz’s COVID advice? If you’ve had COVID what helped you overcome the virus? Share your thoughts on the comment section PENN Nation!