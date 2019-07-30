Chael Sonnen would be ‘beyond stunned’ if Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 ends in first round

Chael Sonnen isn’t expecting the upcoming rematch between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic to end in the opening frame once again.

Back in July 2018, Cormier challenged Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title. At the time, Cormier was the light heavyweight champion. Cormier knocked Miocic out in the first round to become a two-division champion. On Aug. 17, the two will collide a second time in the main event of UFC 241.

Sonnen posted a new video on his YouTube channel taken from the You’re Welcome podcast. Sonnen said he doesn’t anticipate the rematch ending quickly.

“I think that we do have a different fight. I really do. Do we have a different outcome? Let them go figure it out. But I think we’re going to get some minutes. I would be beyond stunned either way should this end in the first round. It was a shocker when it did the first time. I think we’re gonna see some minutes here.”

Sonnen went on to say that he feels Miocic may be the aggressor early since he has a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

“I don’t think you’re gonna see a big feeling out process by Stipe. I think that you probably will by Daniel. He likes to do that. He likes to feel himself out in the first couple spots. I think Stipe’s gonna come out, I think Stipe’s a little bit angry for the first time in his career.”

Stipe Miocic has not fought since his loss to Daniel Cormier. Cormier, on the other hand, has fought just once, defending the heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis in late 2018.

Are you expecting a different fight when Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic collide again?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/30/2019.