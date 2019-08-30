Chael Sonnen to Jon Jones: ‘I’d rather see you type lines than snort them’

Chael Sonnen often mentions Jon Jones on his podcast. Unfortunately, he feels his comments on Jones are occasionally taken out of context, which prompts Jones to fire back on Twitter.

According to Sonnen, however, the silver lining is that Jones is better off trash talking on Twitter than getting into trouble outside the cage.

“I never bury Jon Jones — I don’t feel like I bury Jon Jones,” Sonnen said of his previous comments about Jones. “I really don’t. Maybe I’m a little bit rough on Jon. I don’t know about that. I mean, he’s a guy that… Man, that guy’s really good. I guess you would call that a level of respect. But it seems that every time I do a piece on this, somebody takes a small piece of it and tells Jon what I said and Jon has to go to Twitter, Jon has to type out these lines and show that he’s angry. He does this all the time and I’m like ‘I’m not really sure you heard the piece.’

“I can only imagine Jon Jones [gestures] licking the coke off his fingers to type out these lines in 160 characters — and then he wants a response. Jon, here’s my response. I appreciate you typing out lines, and I’d rather see you type lines than snort them.”

This comment from Chael Sonnen is in reference to a 2015 incident when Jon Jones tested positive for for benzoylecgonine, the primary metabolite of cocaine.

“I’m not a cocaine addict by any means or not even a frequent user,” Jones said after this ordeal. “I just made a really dumb decision and got caught with my pants down in this whole situation.”

What do you think of this comment from Chael Sonnen? How do you think Jon Jones will respond?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/29/2019.