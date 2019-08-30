Cain Velasquez believes Daniel Cormier wants Stipe Miocic trilogy

Cain Velasquez believes his close friend and teammate Daniel Cormier would like to fight at least one more time and have a trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic.

The former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez recently spoke to MMAjunkie.com and said he believes DC wants to fight Miocic for a third time and attempt to re-claim the heavyweight belt he recently lost at UFC 241.

“You know what, he really hasn’t told me what he wants to do, and I didn’t ask him,” Velasquez said. “It was somewhat close to his fight, and my prayers are with his family. He just lost his dad, so he’s in that whole state.

“I believe he wants to come back and fight Stipe. If he wants to do that, then I’m 100 percent behind him.”

Cormier recently turned 40 and has said he hasn’t made a decision yet on his fighting future. In a video that recently surfaced, Cormier was seen sobbing in the locker room backstage following his loss to Miocic at UFC 241, with his family surrounding him. He said in the video that he needs to speak to his family first before deciding what’s next for him.

Just a week after losing his belt, DC then lost his father to cancer. It has been a very difficult couple of weeks for the former champion, who is considered one of the most humble and respectable fighters in MMA history.

If Cormier does decide to fight one more time and get the Miocic trilogy, Cain Velasquez believes his friend will win the fight.

“I believe he can go out there and beat Stipe, for sure,” Velasquez said. “I think he has all the tools, and if he really wants to do that, he can, but he doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody, I don’t think, but this is a decision that he has to make, and he will. Once he does, whether he wants to not do it anymore or get that one fight again, I’m 100 percent behind him, and I’m always supporting him.”

Would you like to see Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 3?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/29/2019.