Chael Sonnen recalls ‘basement’ fight against Georges St-Pierre

Chael Sonnen has fought Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko — all fighters with claim to the title of Greatest of All Time. And while it’s not listed on his record, Sonnen claims he’s also fought another GOAT contender: Georges St-Pierre.

The MMA analyst and former fighter is currently in Tel-Aviv, Israel for the upcoming Bellator 234 event. During his stay in Israel, Sonnen caught up with Bloody Elbow, and opened up on a “basement fight” that took place against St-Pierre.

Apparently, St-Pierre was an even tougher foe than Silva, Jones or Emelianenko.

“I’ve fought Georges St-Pierre in a basement, in California, 2014,” Sonnen said. “That was the best fighter I’ve ever taken on.

“It’s a long story, but Kenny Florian set up the workout. And he said, ‘Hey, Georges is in town, do you want to work out tonight?’. And I said ‘Yes.’ But, I didn’t know he meant GSP—everybody calls GSP, GSP. Kenny sent me a text that said ‘Georges is in town.’ Sonnen continued.

“I showed up at the basement and there is St-Pierre. And I do remember leaving that day and thinking, ‘You know, that guy is special. That guy is different than other people.’ And he had that strength, like that remarkable strength. And I never heard his opponents talk about that. I never heard his opponents talk about how strong he was, which surprised me, because it was… remarkable. Very strong man.”

Sonnen, who recently retired, last fought Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222 in June. His Brazilian opponent won with a flying knee and follow-up strikes.

Given the legends that Sonnen has faced throughout his career, it’s amazing to hear him speak so highly of St-Pierre. And while it might not have gone down as an official bout, many MMA fans would have given an arm and a leg to witness this Sonnen vs St-Pierre showdown — even in an LA basement.

What do you think of this incredible tale from Chael Sonnen?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/14/2019.