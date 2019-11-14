Conor McGregor coach discusses potential ‘Cowboy’ matchup

Former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon on January 18. While the details of his next fight are not finalized, all signs point to his battling the always entertaining Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

If McGregor indeed fights Cerrone in the new year, he’ll have his long-time coach Owen Roddy in his corner.

“Yup, yup, yup – yeah definitely, yeah,” Roddy told MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun of his ongoing work with McGregor.

As for the Cerrone matchup, Roddy likes the sounds of it, and believes it’s a winnable fight for McGregor.

“If it is ‘Cowboy,’ it would be an exciting fight, yeah,” he said. “I said this a couple of months ago: ‘Cowboy’ and Conor is a great fight for the fans. Two guys that are exciting strikers – although ‘Cowboy’ is phenomenal on the ground, as well, but I think if it was a fight between them, it would be a striking battle, and I think it would be one for the fans, so if it is that, it’ll be an exciting one.”

Roddy also assured McGregor is working hard in the gym.

“I know he’s working very hard,” he said of his pupil. “There’s no official date set yet, but Conor’s been training very hard, as you can see. He’s in good nick. If you’re looking at any of the pictures, he’s in phenomenal shape, he’s ready to go. I’m sure everybody’s excited to see him back.

“I just want to see Conor back in,” he concluded. “I think everybody just wants to see Conor back in the UFC, bring back that spectacle that is his fights. Nobody does it like Conor, and for me, I just want to see him back in there. Whatever happens after that, who knows?”

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is the fight to make?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/14/2019.