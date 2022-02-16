Chael Sonnen questions why “fearless” Israel Adesanya allowed callout from Khamzat Chimaev to slide

Chael Sonnen spoke on his podcast ‘Bad Guy Inc.’ questioning why Israel Adesanya would allow a callout from Khamzat Chimaev to slide.

Adesanya, defeated Robert Whittaker this past weekend at UFC 271 by unanimous decision to retain his title and maintain control of the middleweight division.

‘Borz’ (10-0 MMA) following the matchup commented on Twitter: “Adesanya easy money for me, 0 wrestling, 1 round I’m gonna kill him!”

To which ‘The Last Stylebender’ (22-1 MMA) when asked to comment simply said: “Okay”

The former UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen commented on the callout and Izzy’s response on YouTube:

“There is no part of Israel Adesanya that has fear & that’s not to say he doesn’t have doubt, he’s a human being. He doesn’t know where his skills are. He doesn’t let the idea of failure stop him from doing anything. Izzy is the guy who doesn’t let anybody slide.

Izzy has gone on ESPN and responded to fans that still call him out over a kickboxing match 5 years ago, and he was pissed about it. Izzy sees everything.”

Sonnen continued:

“Why would he let Chimaev slide?

I saw it as an opportunity. And don’t forget what Chimaev was doing. It’s great to go after fights that you can’t get. What’s wrong with that?”

Chael Sonnen went on to comment on a similar experience he had with a fighter that would call him out every time he signed a new contract. Saying that once he figured out what the guy was doing, he loved the move. It’s great publicity any way you look at it.

As for what’s next for Israel Adesanya, he seems to have his sights set on a matchup with Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA). ‘The Killa Gorilla’ also won this past Saturday at UFC 271, defeating Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) by knockout in the second round.

Do you agree with Sonnen that Izzy should have responded differently to the call out from Khamzat? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!