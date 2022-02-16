Darren Till goes off on Uriah Hall for suggesting he blocked him on Instagram: “Go back to sleep Uriah”

UFC middleweight Darren Till has hit back at Uriah Hall as their war of words over social media continues.

Darren Till and Uriah Hall are, respectively, coming off the back of notable losses to Derek Brunson and Sean Strickland. While they’re both still capable of stringing together a nice win streak, the popular opinion amongst many is that neither fighter will be challenging for the UFC middleweight championship anytime soon.

What they may be doing, though, is squaring off against each other. Hall hasn’t been shy in calling out “The Gorilla” in previous weeks and now, the Scouser himself has lashed out and expressed confusion over the former TUF finalist’s tactics.

What the actual fuck are you going on about mate? I blocked you where????? Instagram? You mean the account that got deleted? Please Uriah don’t make this some thing that like I’m blocking you on socials or declining fights with you out of fear because it’s embarrassing. — D (@darrentill2) February 16, 2022

And what do you mean by if you see me it’s a different story? I don’t get it… like are you gonna do something or are you gonna push me and start talking trash, like what are you actually gonna do? Really? 😂😂😂 go back to sleep Uriah. — D (@darrentill2) February 16, 2022

U are trying way to hard to promote a fight, just say something like Darren till I’m going to kill you in that cage then fuck ur girl or something. at least then it sounds better than all of this shit ur coming out with… 🤦🏻‍♂️😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️ — D (@darrentill2) February 16, 2022

Till may not be everyone’s cup of tea but he’s certainly made a statement here, and it’ll be interesting to see what Hall has for him in response.

Do you think we will see the UFC book Darren Till vs Uriah Hall by the end of 2022? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!