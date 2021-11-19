Chael Sonnen on a potential Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns fight: “If you hear that anywhere, do not support it”

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns should be the direction UFC goes in.

As of this writing, the UFC appears to be favouring the idea of putting Khamzat Chimaev up against Gilbert Burns in what would serve as a huge welterweight showdown. If that transpires, it may well put Chimaev on the doorstep of a UFC welterweight title shot if he’s able to get the win.

Chael Sonnen, though, doesn’t want to see it go down like that – mainly for the sake of Gilbert Burns.

“Neil [Magny] should – in my opinion – get the fight. This is no, Gilbert Burns, no. Burns and [Khamzat] Chimaev, if you hear that anywhere, do not support it. Do not get behind that, do not retweet it, do not post it – kill it. You owe that to Burns. Somebody has to jump on the grenade that is Chimaev. How good is he? How good is he not? What’s real?? What’s not? Let him figure that out. But somebody still has to jump on the grenade of taking on a very good prospect.”

