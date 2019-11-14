Chael Sonnen explains why Nick Diaz is bigger fight for Jorge Masvidal than Nate

Chael Sonnen thinks Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal will be an even bigger fight than “Gamebred” vs. Nate Diaz.

Nick Diaz has made it clear that he doesn’t appreciate Masvidal’s use of the word “baptize” when describing what he wanted to do to his brother Nate. Diaz hinted at wanting a showdown with Masvidal inside AT&T Stadium after “Gamebred” defeated Nate via TKO at UFC 244. The Stockton native’s team later told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that they want the fight for spring 2020.

On ESPN Radio, Helwani spoke to Bellator and ESPN analyst Sonnen about Nick Diaz’s desire to fight Masvidal. Sonnen explained why he feels it’ll be even bigger than the UFC 244 main event.

“You know what, simple economics,” Sonnen said of a possible Nick Diaz vs. Masvidal clash. “The law of supply and demand. The greatest law in all of economics says that if you don’t have very much Nick and you can get a Nick one time, that that’s more valuable than Nate a third time. So I think that it’s great but I also think that you really can’t redo that story. I mean I’d have to go back to what? It was Tito Ortiz that fought Frank Shamrock, so then big brother Ken’s gonna step in and make things right.”

Frank Shamrock actually defeated Tito Ortiz back in Sept. 1999. Ortiz would end up having a memorable feud with Frank’s older brother Ken. To Sonnen’s point, however, Ortiz’s feud with Ken certainly proved to be more lucrative but the sport of MMA was also starting to rise as a whole.

Sonnen went on to say that while he’s pushing Nick Diaz’s drawing potential against Masvidal, he isn’t downing Nate.

“We don’t have to get into the X’s and O’s,” Sonnen continued. “Just for fun right now, I think Nick would be the bigger fight. Don’t forget, I’m not insulting Nate. Nate just sold out Madison Square Garden, had the rocking attendance, had the President in attendance. I’m not slighting Nate but don’t you agree with me? I mean come on, there would be something special if big brother stepped in to get redemption for little brother.”

