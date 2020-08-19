Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar

The full betting odds have been released for the 11 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar event.
In the main event, No. 5 ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz will lock horns with former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. The bout will mark Edgar’s 135lbs debut after a long career at 155lbs and 145lbs, while Munhoz will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping a decision to Aljamain Sterling in his last fight.
In the co-main event, long-time veteran light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux will take on rising prospect Alonzo Menifield. OSP is coming off of a split decision loss to Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout, while Menifield recently fell from the ranks of the undefeated when he dropped a decision to Devin Clark.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN 15 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN 15 Odds
Pedro Munhoz -240
Frankie Edgar +186
Ovince Saint Preux -165
Alonzo Menifield +125
Mariya Agapova -700
Shana Dobson +500
Mizuki Inoue -135
Amanda Lemos +115
Daniel Rodriguez -130
Takashi Sato +110
Mike Rodriguez -170
Marcin Prachnio +145
Jordan Wright TBD
Ike Villanueva TBD
Joe Solecki -140
Austin Hubbard +120
Timur Valiev -450
Mark Striegl +350
Carlton Minus -365
Matthew Semelsberger +255
In the headliner, Munhoz opened as a -240 betting favorite. That means a $240 bet would win you $100. As for Edgar, he opened as a +186 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $186. Munhoz is more proven in the UFC bantamweight division and deserves to be the favorite, but you shouldn’t completely discount Edgar here either.
In the co-headliner, OSP opened as a -165 betting favorite, with the comeback on Menifield at +125. OSP is far more proven at 205lbs but Menifield has incredible KO power. OSP needs to be careful, but if he can avoid getting knocked out in the first round he should have a big edge when it comes to conditioning the further the fight goes.
Who do you like for bets at UFC on ESPN 15?