Canelo Alvarez responds to boxing challenge from UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

Pound-for-pound boxing great Canelo Alvarez responded to the recent boxing challenge put up by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Alvarez steps back into the boxing ring on Saturday night when he takes on Caleb Plant in a fight that takes place in Las Vegas. On the other side of the country, Usman defends his UFC welterweight title when he takes on his archrival Colby Covington. Should Usman defeat Covington, and the betting odds indicate that he should be a big favorite to get his hand raised in this fight, then expect him to continue chasing a superfight in boxing with Alvarez, especially if he goes out there on Saturday night and finishes Plant in boxing.

Speaking to the media in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend’s big fights, Alvarez was asked if he heard what Usman said about him. Alvarez only had one word to say: payday.

Canelo responds to Kamaru Usman saying he want to box him..

savage lol #PayDay #CaneloPlant

“Payday,” Alvarez quipped.

Alvarez is, of course, one of the highest-paid boxers in the sport today, so he is used to getting these big paydays from his opponents. While Alvarez has thus far not fought anyone in these sort of crossover matchups between athletes in two different sports, he is a prizefighter at heart, and if there is big money to be made, you know he’ll be chasing it.

So if Usman goes out there and smashes Covington, and if Alvarez beats Plant just like he is expected to do, then there is a good chance that we hear more about these two fighting in the future. If there is a big payday to be made for both men, then there could very well be a discussion between the two on figuring out how to make this potential fight work.

Do you want to see a boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman?