Canelo Alvarez open to boxing Jorge Masvidal

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez says that he is open to competing in a boxing match against UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal recently said that he is open to a boxing superfight against Floyd Mayweather, but a boxing match against Alvarez would arguably be just as big.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Alvarez said that he would be open to boxing Masvidal because it’s a big-money fight. Here’s what the boxing superstar said.

“MMA fighter? For business, why not?” Alvarez said. “We’ll see.”

Alvarez is arguably the biggest superstar in boxing right now, while Masvidal is as big as it gets in the world of mixed martial arts. Even though there would be a massive experience gap in professional boxing if they were to fight, that wouldn’t necessarily stop it from being a huge pay-per-view box office hit as we saw with the Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight from 2017.

That being said, as good as Masvidal is in MMA when it comes to the boxing side of the game, actually stepping into the ring and taking on an elite-level boxer like Alvarez would be an incredible step up in competition for “Gamebred.” Though Masvidal’s pure KO pure would give him a puncher’s chance to win the fight, Alvarez would be at a massive technical advantage as far as boxing skills go. The Mexican star also has fight-stopping power of his own.

Having said that, this would still be one of the biggest fights in combat sports in 2020 if it were to happen. Both Alvarez and Masvidal are at the top of their respective games right now and fans are behind both fighters. If they were to meet inside the ring, you would be looking at one of the biggest spectacles in 2020 as far as combat sports go. As crazy as an Alvarez vs. Masvidal boxing match sounded when it was first proposed, maybe it’s not so crazy afterall.

Would you be interested in watching Canelo Alvarez box Jorge Masvidal?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/27/2019.