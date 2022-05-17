Jimmy Smith details the benefits of signing with WWE over the UFC: “Vince McMahon can give you all the opportunity in the world”

Jimmy Smith has explained the pros of signing for WWE ahead of UFC as his commentary career continues to flourish.

Ever since hanging up his mixed martial arts gloves, Jimmy Smith has enjoyed a great run as a broadcaster. He spent many years as one of the voices of Bellator before finally making his long-awaited move to the UFC at the start of 2018.

However, just twelve months later, the promotion did not renew his contract and he soon made his way over to Invicta FC.

Smith is now coming up to the one-year anniversary of his signing for WWE where he is currently the voice of Monday Night RAW. In a recent episode of his podcast, Smith explained why he would opt to sign for WWE ahead of UFC if given a choice as a competitor.

“If Vince McMahon says, ‘We are going to make a star out of you,’ you will make more money and you will go further than you will anywhere else.

“Dana White can only say, ‘Here’s your chance.’ If you get your ass kicked twice, all that goes away.

“If Vince McMahon says, ‘We think you can be a great character and we can do a lot with you’, they are going to make sure their investment is protected. They are going to give you the right booking, the right opponents, and the right people to get you over.”

“The UFC can only go, ‘Here’s three fights.’ If you lose, that’s all over. Once Vince says, ‘You’re our guy. Here you go.’ First of all, that first contract is going to be worth a lot more money than the UFC’s contract,” Smith continued. “Number two, Vince McMahon, because of his faith in you or whatever it is, can give you all the opportunity in the world to fulfill that destiny. Dana White in UFC, because of the nature of it not being predetermined, can’t do that. I would sign with WWE.”

Quotes via Wrestling News

Do you agree with Jimmy Smith?