Brian Ortega releases statement following altercation with The Korean Zombie and Jay Park at UFC 248

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega has released a statement following his altercation with The Korean Zombie and Jay Park at UFC 248.

During Saturday night’s UFC 248 event in Las Vegas, ‘T-City’ allegedly slapped Jay Park, a friend of The Korean Zombie, this while Chan Sung Jung was taking a bathroom break.

The incident resulted in Brian Ortega being escorted away by security (see that here).

Following the obviously heated confrontation, ‘The Korean Zombie’ took to Instagram where he absolutely blasted Ortega for his “cowardly” actions.

“Last night, you sat 10 meters away from me and Jay Park,” Jung wrote, addressing Ortega. “For two hours nothing happened, so I thought everything was fine. But you f**king attacked Jay Park while I went to the bathroom. Jay Park is not a professional fighter but a musician. You slapped a civilian who merely helped translate.”

“Even worse, you were sitting there waiting until I would be absent and attacked Jay Park,” Jung added, scolding Brian Ortega. “It was not a fight like real men would do. What you have done is same as a grown up to beat a child. You should have attacked me. If so, I would have not been upset. You are such a coward for slapping a musician not a fighter. If you f**king planned this to fight me and to use my name because people don’t remember your name anymore, then I congratulate you, it worked.

“I will fight you and I will knock you out and your f**king face will be bloody.

Now, your f**king face stays in my mind and I will f**k you up in the cage. I hope you won’t run away from me again.”

This evening, Brian Ortega responded to the incident while sending a message of his own to ‘The Korean Zombie’.

“On May 9, 2018, Jay Park signed The Korean Zombie to a management contract under AOMG Entertainment, of which Park is the CEO, and soon after the trash talking began. When I finally made it to Korea for the press conference, TKZ approached me with his translator (a real one, not Jay Park) and said ‘I want to apologize for the trash talking, it was my management that wants to do it to promote the fight’.” Brian Ortega wrote. “I accepted his apology, shook his hand and we had a great press conference. Soon after I tore my knee, and the fight got cancelled. Four weeks ago, The Korean Zombie and Jay Park went on Ariel’s show and said I dodged the fight. ‘Dodging’ and ‘injury’ are two separate things, and since I already knew JP was the one writing the script, that’s when I welcomed him to the fight game and warned him to watch his mouth.”

Brian Ortega continued:

“On Saturday night, I slapped three people at the same time. I apologize for slapping the ‘translator’, I apologize for slapping the ‘K-Pop Star’, but I don’t apologize for slapping the ‘instigator’.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 10, 2020