Brian Ortega responds to Alexander Volkanovski’s invitation for UFC Fight Island

Brian Ortega is interested in fighting featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski on Fight Island.

The UFC is set to return on May 9 with a stacked event and plans on having events every week. In June, however, the location is expected to change to the highly-anticipated Fight Island which Dana White has been talking about. If events do end up there Volkanovski wants to be a part of it.

“If fight island happens, who’s up for it? @BlessedMMA @BrianTcity @KoreanZombie @zabeast_mma,” Volkanovski tweeted.

The four people he tagged in Max Holloway, Ortega, Korean Zombie, and Zabit Magomedsharipov are the top contenders. And, to no surprise, Ortega was quick to respond offering up his services.

I’m always down to get down. I’ll pack my boards so I can surf after https://t.co/x66BvFdTWJ — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) April 24, 2020

“I’m always down to get down. I’ll pack my boards so I can surf after,” Ortega responded.

Alexander Volkanovski claimed the featherweight belt back at UFC 245 when he defeated Holloway by decision. He became just the second person since Conor McGregor to beat Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, and Holloway.

Volkanovski is undefeated in the UFC, but has yet to defend his belt. It was expected he’d battle Holloway at UFC 251 but that never came to fruition. Now, it appears he’s ready to return and defend his belt for the first time.

Brian Ortega, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he lost to Holloway at UFC 231. It was a dominating performance from the Hawaiian and it’s the only loss on Ortega’s record.

Since the fight, Ortega was expected to battle Korean Zombie at UFC Busan but he tore his ACL forcing him to pull out. He since has gone after Zombie and even slapped Jay Park, Jung’s friend. So, it appears that fight is one that makes sense. But, he’s now turned his attention to getting another title fight.

Would you like to see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega on Fight Island? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/24/2020.