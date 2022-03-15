Liverpool native Molly McCann sounds off on the UK government for destroying her city: “I’ve got kids and families living on food banks”

UFC fighter and Liverpudlian Molly McCann has lashed out at the British government for the way they’ve treated the city of Liverpool.

This Saturday night, Molly McCann will return to the Octagon as she prepares to square off against Luana Carolina. If she wins, “Meatball” Molly will take her professional mixed martial arts record to 12-4 and vault herself to a two-fight win streak.

Beyond that, though, there’s a whole lot more to Molly McCann than meets the eye.

One social issue she’s been incredibly vocal about in the past is the way in which the UK government, led by the Conservative Party, have treated certain members of the country’s society – especially in her hometown of Liverpool.

During a recent interview, McCann spoke candidly about the Tories and where she believes they’re continuing to fail.

"The Tory government are destroying my city. I've got kids and families living on food banks while they're getting f***ing bonuses." UFC fighter @MeatballMolly won't stop voicing her political views online – despite receiving abuse for doing so. pic.twitter.com/ApNMydbHQz — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) March 10, 2022

“The Tory government are destroying my city. I’ve got kids and families living on food banks while they’re getting f***ing bonuses, then I’m going to have something to say about it. When I’m getting taxed what I’m getting taxed I’ve got a f***ing right to have an opinion on what I want to talk about. I am a socialist, I am labour, do you know what I mean? I am left-wing and I will stand by every single thing.”

McCann’s star power has been gradually rising for quite some time now and tonight, she’ll actually feature in her own documentary on BT Sport.

The piece will chronicle the ups and downs of her MMA journey as she continues to push for success in the UFC.

