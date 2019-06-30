UFC Minneapolis Results: Demian Maia defeats Anthony Rocco Martin

Submission ace Demian Maia returned to the octagon against Anthony Rocco Martin at tonight’s UFC Minneapolis event.

The bout marked Maia’s 30th octagon appearance, joining Jim Miller, Jeremy Stephens and Donald Cerrone in the exclusive club. The Brazilian legend was last seen in action at February’s event in Fortaleza where he scored a submission victory over Lyman Good.

Meanwhile, Anthony Rocco Martin (16-4 MMA) entered tonight’s bout with Demian Maia on a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Sergio Moraes this March at UFC Wichita.

Round one begins and there is a bit of a feeling out process. Maia eventually shoots in and scored a takedown. Maia is working the body and the head from top position. Martin attempts to scramble but can’t get free. Demian Maia with more shots to the body. Martin scrambles again and this time he is back up. He closes the distance and pushes Maia up against the fence. No real damage before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Anthony Rocco Martin throws a head kick which is blocked by the Brazilian. Maia dives in for a double leg but Martin is able to sprawl and defend. Another shot from Maia and this time Martin is down. Not much for action here. Maia eventually moves to side control and then to mount. He begins delivering shots. The referee steps in and stands them up. FROM MOUNT. Unbelievable. Martin tries to jump on a guillotine choke but it is not there. Round two comes to an end.

The start of round three was highlighted by crowd boos, as the ‘action’ was anything but fan friendly. Demian Maia is trying to find a way inside. He shoots for a double leg takedown but this time Martin is able to defend. Rocco Martin with a big shot that and Maia is hurt. The Brazilian retreats and Martin seemingly allows him to recover. The fighters clinch and Maia looks to take his back. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC Minneapolis Result: Demian Maia def. Anthony Rocco Martin (29-28 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 29, 2019