Video | Alex Pereira, the lone man to KO Israel Adesanya, scores another nasty knockout

GLORY kickboxing ace Alex Pereira, the lone man to knockout Israel Adesanya, made his LFA debut on Friday night and scored another nasty KO.

Pereira is the GLORY kickboxing middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion at the moment, but he is also an MMA fighter with a 2-1 record. Alex recently spoke to BJPenn.com and indicated that he was planning on taking more MMA fights, as he disclosed that he can take two fights a year with LFA as part of his current GLORY deal. On Friday night at LFA 95, Pereira took advantage of that clause in his contract when he made his promotional debut against Thomas Powell, a fight where Pereira scored a crazy KO.

Check out the full video of Pereira knocking out Powell at LFA 95 below.

Pereira (3-1) is now 3-1 overall as a professional MMA fighter, and this fight against Powell was his first MMA fight since 2016. Watching the clip, you can just see the difference in the striking from your standard MMA fighter to someone with the GLORY kickboxing pedigree that he has. It’s just perfect technique and it’s the kind of knockout that will get Pereira noticed by the UFC matchmaker if he hasn’t already considering his previous wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, wins that look good now that ‘Stylebender’ is a superstar.

At the same time, we still don’t know how good Pereira is on the ground, and if he wants to be a UFC champion one day then he will have to shore up that part of his game. If he can get his grappling anywhere close to where his striking is at, he will be a dangerous fight for anyone at 185lbs going forward. With GLORY kickboxing not having many shows during COVID-19, Pereira has found himself a great home in LFA.

