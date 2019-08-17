Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes teammate Daniel Cormier retires after UFC 241

Daniel Cormier said he was going to retire by his 40th birthday in March. Yet, tonight in the main event of UFC 241 ‘DC’ will rematch Stipe Miocic in what could be his final fight.

For teammate, Khabib Nurmagomedov, he hopes Cormier does retire after this, especially if he can finish Miocic again.

“This weekend, I want him to knock out this guy. Even though I respect Stipe Miocic, I want ‘DC’ to finish him. Honestly, I want him to retire,” Nurmagomedov said to TMZ Sports. “He has a job, he has money, one of the greatest athlete to ever compete in the UFC so I really want him to retire. 40-years is different from 38-years. I really want him to win this fight and say, hey guys, I have to stop this. This is what I feel about ‘DC’.”

However, the possibility of the big payday in fighting Jon Jones again is always out there.

With that said, Daniel Cormier has been saying he doesn’t need a trilogy fight with Jones for his legacy.

Still, Nurmagomedov believes that ‘DC’ will keep on fighting despite what he and his teammates at AKA say to him.

“I think no. He is an Olympic-athlete level. These people can’t say I’m finished, that is my opinion. I think he is going to say okay, let’s do one more. I don’t think he is going to retire after this one. But, me, coach Javier (Mendez), the team really want him to retire because we love him.”

So far, this entire fight week Daniel Cormier has not made it clear if this will be his final fight. If he does retire following the conclusion of tonight’s event, the heavyweight champion will no doubt go down as one of the best of all-time.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov that Daniel Cormier should retire after UFC 241? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/17/2019.