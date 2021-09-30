Deiveson Figueiredo reveals he will train with Henry Cejudo ahead of Brandon Moreno trilogy

Deiveson Figueiredo revealed that he will train with Henry Cejudo ahead of his trilogy fight against UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo takes on Moreno for the third time at UFC 269 in December with the 125lbs title on the line. Following a majority draw at UFC 256 last December, Figueiredo lost his belt when Moreno submitted him at UFC 263 back in June. Following the rematch, it was expected that Moreno was going to fight someone else, but the UFC eventually decided on the trilogy with Figueiredo after Alexandre Pantoja was not cleared to fight Moreno.

Now that Figueiredo has been granted the next title shot at 125lbs, he knows that he needs to make good on it because this could be the last crack at the belt that he gets. As part of his training camp for this trilogy fight, Figueiredo has enlisted the help of the former flyweight champ Cejudo and his coach Eric Albarracin in order to train for Moreno.

“I’m talking to Henry Cejudo and Eric Albarracin to go there and do my camp focused on this guy, on getting back my belt that I borrowed him,” Figueiredo told MMAFighting.com’s Trocação Franca podcast. “I want to live an athlete’s life, that’s why I’ll leave Brazil and live overseas so I can get that belt back and keep it for a long time. If the team is good, no doubt that I’m going there for good.”

According to Figueiredo, Cejudo told him that he needs to keep his weight in check after the former champ struggled to make weight for the rematch and it cost him in defeat.

“I’ve contacted (Cejudo) when I lost to Brandon Moreno and he told me to control my weight better, otherwise I would lose again every time I fought Brandon,” Figueiredo said. “I disagree, man. I just wasn’t well. But I’ve fixed that now.”

Do you think Deiveson Figueiredo training with Henry Cejudo ahead of the Brandon Moreno trilogy fight is a good move for him?