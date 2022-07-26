Brandon Moreno has respect for Kai Kara-France, but planning to rip his head off: “I know I can do it, and I know I will do it”

UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno is aiming to take Kai Kara-France’s head off at UFC 277.

On Saturday night, the two flyweight contenders will be the co-main event of UFC 277. The bout comes nearly three years after they met in the octagon for the first time. On the undercard of UFC 245 in 2019, Moreno picked up a unanimous decision victory over Kara-France.

However, in stark contrast to their first meeting, a title is on the line. The winner will be crowned UFC interim flyweight champion and could meet Deiveson Figueiredo later this year. The Brazilian is currently out of action due to a lingering hand injury.

Brandon Moreno believes he will be the one to fight the champion later this year. In an interview with MMAJunkie, ‘The Assassin Baby’ previewed his fight with Kai Kara-France. The Mexico-native admitted that he respects his next opponent a lot.

However, it won’t matter on fight night. In the interview, Moreno revealed his goal is to finish the Kiwi on Saturday. While their first fight was a decision, the former flyweight champion believes he’s improved a lot since then.

“I have tons of respect for Kai, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to rip his head off. I mean, I want to rip his head off, I know I can do it, and I know I will do it. That’s already established. That’s very clear in my head that that’s happening. I have a lot of respect for him, but I’m going to win. There’s nothing in my mind and this world that tells me that I’m not going to win.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Brandon Moreno continued, “This is a good measurement to see how much I’ve improved and evolved in my game. The last fight was a decision, but I have the objective to get a finish in this second one. I don’t know how or what round, but I know I have the ability to stop him.”

What do you think about Brandon Moreno’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!

