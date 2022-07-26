Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think “skinny boy” Nate Diaz is “going to come and show up” at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev has a feeling Nate Diaz won’t actually fight him at UFC 279 on September 10.

Although Diaz and his team have claimed this is a fight they asked for and wanted, Chimaev says the Stockton native won’t show up. He believes Diaz will make some excuse for pulling out of the fight but the Swede is having none of it.

“I still don’t believe that guy’s going to come and show up,” Chimaev said on The MMA Hour. “That skinny boy. We will see what’s happening. I’m just waiting for the 10th of September – it doesn’t matter who. If he wants to fight [185 pounds], then we can do that… just show up. I can fight [at 185 or 205 pounds], it doesn’t matter.”

If Nate Diaz doesn’t end up pulling out as Khamzat Chimaev thinks, the Swede is very confident in his skill set.

He has already said UFC 279 will be Diaz’s funeral in the UFC and according to Chimaev, the plan is to smash Diaz and get the stoppage win.

“I just go in and smash his face,” Chimaev said. “If we do striking, I knock him out, and if we go down, I submit him or smash his face, make him tap. We’ll see, whatever, for me it doesn’t matter. I don’t have some game plan and that s**t. I don’t ask my coaches, I never talk about what I’m going to do in the fight. I just train what my coach said in my training. When we spar, if he says, ‘take him down,’ I take him down, if he says, ‘jab, move,’ I do these things – I listen to him.

“Then I go to the fight and I do exactly exactly the same I did in the sparring, and sometimes it’s take him down, submit him,” Chimaev continued. “Then I understand I have to do it in the cage as well when I come to the fight. This is my game plan, but you don’t see me, like, ‘Oh, he does this, he does that, he jabs like this, and this s***.’ I don’t believe in game plan or this s***. You fight like you fight. One round, two rounds,” Chimaev said of his prediction on when the fight will end. “We’ll see.”

