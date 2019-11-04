Betting odds released for potential Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz rematch

Betting odds have been released for a potential welterweight rematch between UFC 244 headliners Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

The fight ended in controversial fashion when the cage-side doctor stopped the fight after the third round due to cuts above Diaz’s right eye. Masvidal was awarded the victory via TKO due to doctor stoppage, but few people were happy with the way the fight ended. With Diaz being known for his excellent cardio, many fans and media wondered what would have happened had the fight entered the fourth and fifth rounds, but it was stopped instead.

UFC president Dana White was upset with the stoppage and seemed to insinuate the UFC could consider a rematch, but seems to have changed his mind and the promotion seems likely to book Masvidal in a welterweight title fight.

Diaz, meanwhile, will take some time off to heal up and potentially get surgery on the scar tissue around his eye. Nevertheless, the sportsbooks have opened up the odds for a potential rematch just in case.

Check out the opening odds from the online sportsbook BetOnline for the Masvidal vs. Diaz rematch, courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.

UFC Future Events Odds

Jorge Masvidal -300

Nate Diaz +250

Masvidal opened as a -300 favorite for the rematch. That means you would have to bet $300 to win $100. Diaz, meanwhile, opened as a +250 underdog for the rematch. That means a $100 bet would win you $250.

Not surprisingly, the odds for the rematch are much more lopsided in Masvidal’s favor. The odds for their fight at UFC 244 closed at -155 for Masvidal and +135 for Diaz, but after seeing how the bout played out, there’s no doubt Masvidal should have been a much bigger favorite, and he should be a bigger favorite if these two meet inside the Octagon again.

Who would you put your money on in a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/4/2019.