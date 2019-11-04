Jorge Masvidal is ready to potentially step in at UFC 245

BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal has confirmed that he would be willing to step in and face either Kamaru Usman or Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245 — if the price is right.

Masvidal’s star rose even further over the weekend as he defeated Nate Diaz via doctor stoppage to win the aforementioned BMF Championship. “Gamebred” has had a phenomenal year in 2019, with this special title win coming after his two knockout victories over Darren Till and Ben Askren.

The expectation from many fans is that Masvidal will now either face the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, which takes place at UFC 245, or he’ll take a big money fight against Conor McGregor or potentially even Nate Diaz in a rematch of their UFC 244 showdown.

However, in the event that either Usman or Covington are unable to compete in their scheduled bout, Masvidal is ready and waiting to go.

“I’d be the hero they need, but they don’t deserve, man,” Masvidal said (via MMAJunkie). “They’d have to whip out the check book like they haven’t done it. My hands are f**ked up, man. I usually don’t say too much about my injuries, but my hand is a little jacked up, man. I need some rehab on it. So if I was to get in there, especially with those crotch sniffers, I know I can hit them with a f**king knee or something, so I could do it.

“Dana’s not going to like the figure. Neither’s Hunter or the UFC. So I’ll put it out there anyway, so it’s out in the universe. If one of those sissies gets hurt, they gotta pay me, man. They gotta f**king pay me.”

If Masvidal did happen to appear at UFC 245 as a result of someone falling out, and he won the Welterweight Championship, it would cap off one of the most remarkable years in UFC history.

