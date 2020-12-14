Betting odds released for potential Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal UFC fight

The opening betting odds have been released for a potential UFC welterweight bout between rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Right away it must be stated that Covington vs. Masvidal is just a rumor at this point and not a confirmed matchup by the UFC, but all signs are pointing towards the promotion booking this bout for 2021. Covington and Masvidal do not like each other and with both men looking to get a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, a No. 1 contender bout between these two makes all the sense in the world. There have also been suggestions that the rivals may coach The Ultimate Fighter, too.

With rumors of Covington vs. Masvidal floating out there, the online sportsbooks decided to get ahead of things and released the betting odds for this potential fight. Take a look at the opening odds for Covington vs. Masvidal (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Odds

Colby Covington -140

Jorge Masvidal +110

Covington opened as a -140 betting favorite. That means that a $140 bet would win you $100. As for Masvidal, he opened as a +110 betting underdog. That means that a $100 bet would win you $110. The odds are tight, with a slight lean to Covington.

Covington (16-2) is the No. 1 ranked contender in the UFC welterweight division. A former interim UFC welterweight champion, Covington has been a member of the UFC roster since 2014 and has gone 11-2 during his run in the Octagon. Some of his most notable wins are Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia, and Dong Hyun Kim. His two UFC losses came against Warlley Alves and to Usman. Covington just beat Woodley by TKO and beating Masvidal could earn him a title shot.

Masvidal (35-14) is the No. 4 contender in the UFC welterweight division. The long-time veteran of the Octagon has been in the UFC since 2012 and he has a 12-7 record in the Octagon, with wins over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, Darren Till, Donald Cerrone, and Michael Chiesa. In his last fight, he lost a unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. Masvidal was controlled by the wrestling of Usman in that fight, and it’s likely that Covington, his former long-time training partner at American Top Team, will look to implement a similar game plan against the always dangerous striker Masvidal.

Considering how big of a name both guys are, this potential Covington vs. Masvidal fight should bring in a heavy handle for the sportsbooks if it goes down as rumored.

Who is your money going to be on, Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal?