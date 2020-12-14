Photo | Logan Paul pokes fun at size difference in Floyd Mayweather boxing match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul poked fun at opponent Floyd Mayweather, posting a picture highlighting the size difference between the two.

Paul and Mayweather will meet on February 20 in an exhibition boxing bout that is expected to do massive pay-per-view numbers, even though the sportsbooks have Mayweather listed as an astronomical favorite to win the fight. Despite only having one pro boxing match, Paul brings a lot of eyeballs due to his background on YouTube, and the possibility of big money got Mayweather involved. Mayweather, of course, is 50-0 as a pro boxer and is the highest-paid combat sports athlete of all time.

Even though it’s an exhibition match, Mayweather is a massive favorite to win the fight with Paul because he’s the far superior boxer and it’s not even close. That being said, Paul does present a few unique challenges in the bout, including being the naturally bigger, heavyweight man, having a sizeable height and reach advantage, and being the younger guy. Taking to his social media, Paul poked fun of Mayweather for being the older man and the smaller man in this bout with a funny photo on his Instagram.

50 and oh my god he’s small @floydmayweather

Combat sports purist may write off this exhibition bout as a “freakshow fight” and want nothing to do with it, but considering the name value of both Paul and Mayweather, this bout has the potential to sell millions of pay-per-views, especially with its unique PPV pricing structure. Like the recent Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV that featured Logan’s brother Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson showed, fans will pay for fights that have big names, even if on paper they aren’t the most competitive fights.

Do you think the size difference will come into play at all in the upcoming exhibition boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather?