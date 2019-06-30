Demian Maia updates on retirement plans after UFC Minneapolis win

Demian Maia has accomplished a lot over the course of his lengthy MMA career, fighting for the title in the UFC welterweight and middleweight divisions. And as he proved in his UFC Minneapolis win over Anthony Rocco Martin, he’s still got it. Even at 41 years of age.

That being said, the Brazilian grappling savant is nearing the end of the road.

On the UFC Minneapolis post-fight show on ESPN, Demian Maia explained that he intends to retire very soon.

Before his retirement, he says he’d like to meet fellow MMA veteran Diego Sanchez, who has recently called him out, inside the cage.

Sanchez is currently scheduled to fight Michael Chiesa at UFC 239, but Demian Maia would welcome the matchup if The Ultimate Fighter season 1 veteran continues to fight thereafter.

“Maybe (his next fight) will be the last one – I hope to do that in Sao Paulo in November,” Maia said (via MMA Junkie). “Diego Sanchez is asking to fight, so it would be a good fight, two veterans.”

“After that, maybe I do a couple more,” he added. “But for sure, this year or next year, I’ll stop and retire.”

While retirement is drawing ever closer for Demian Maia, he says he still feels pretty good in terms of training and fighting. He also enjoys doing both things, which is why he continues.

“I feel pretty well, and I feel that in training,” Maia said. “That’s why I keep going, because I love what I do. If I start to feel my body, then I will stop. Because I feel so well, I keep going. But I have other projects that I want to do, and that’s the only thing that makes me think about stopping. It’s more about the other things I want to do.”

Are there any fights you want to see Demian Maia take before he retires?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 6/30/2019.