Belal Muhammad shares bold prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has given his thoughts on what’ll go down between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns this weekend.

Next Saturday night, Belal Muhammad will return to action when he goes head to head with Vicente Luque in a big rematch at 170 pounds. While the winner isn’t expected to be rewarded with a title shot, it’ll certainly take them a lot closer in what is quickly becoming one of the most competitive divisions in the sport.

Seven days prior to that, though, we’ll see one of the most anticipated fights of the year go down in Jacksonville when Gilbert Burns collides with Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Muhammad provided an intriguing prediction for what’s going to happen.

“I think Burns finishes him in the second round. Yeah, I don’t think Khamzat is gonna come out there shooting on Burns. I think it’s gonna be more so on the feet and Burns, he throws bombs. He’s not afraid to throw hard. I don’t really think it’s gonna be a wrestling match between either one of them, I don’t think either one of them is going to go for the grappling. I think it’s gonna be all on the feet and if Khamzat gets a little bit too long or lazy with his jab or cross, Burns can come over the top.”

“Especially with that calf kick too, I think it’s gonna lead to Khamzat having to switch stances maybe and then I don’t know how he is out of southpaw, but your defence usually isn’t as good as when you’re with your orthodox stance.”

