Conor McGregor wants Dana White to up the bonus payouts for UFC 273: “Up the bonus, let them go for it!”

UFC star Conor McGregor has asked Dana White to increase the bonus payouts ahead of UFC 273 this weekend.

Many years ago in April 2013, a young Conor McGregor made his UFC debut by knocking out Marcus Brimage in just over one minute. In his post-fight interview, he called on UFC president Dana White to reward him with a $60,000 bonus for what he deemed to be the Knockout of the Night.

He got his wish and, as they say, the rest is history.

Since then the UFC has played around with the amount awarded in bonuses on several occasions but for the most part, they hand out $50,000 for those who receive Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night honours.

Now, with UFC 273 being right around the corner, an excited McGregor has pushed for White to increase the bonus payouts to $60,000 heading into the pay-per-view.

Great to see all the young pups up there @ufc today! We do face offs always here. Correct this going forward. Awesome stuff! Is it a “big fights feel” somewhat right now with this card? I think so! Let’s go fighters, bring it home! 60g’z Dana!

Up the bonus, let them go for it! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2022

It’s unlikely that we’re going to see White grant such a request but with a card this good, you never know what could happen.

After all, he did wind up deciding to offer out bonuses to everyone who secured a finish at UFC London, so anything is possible if you catch him in a good mood.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor that the UFC should increase the bonus pay structure? Would Dana White grant such a request? Which fight are you most looking forward to seeing at UFC 273 and why?