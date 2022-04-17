Belal Muhammad makes case to fight Chimaev or Covington next: “Neither one of them have fights”

Belal Muhammad is eyeing a big fight after defeating Vicente Luque.

Muhammad competed against Luque this past Saturday night (April 16). The bout headlined UFC Vegas 51. The fight went the distance and in the end, it was Muhammad who had his hand raised via unanimous decision.

During the post-fight press conference, Belal Muhammad said a big fight against either Khamzat Chimaev or Colby Covington is due (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I feel like there’s a lot of guys above me that don’t have fights,” Muhammad said. “I don’t even think Leon has a fight. They’re saying Usman, but I just don’t think Usman’s ready for that yet. So, if Leon’s gonna wait all the way until September, October, it just doesn’t make sense. I think that fight would make sense, but you know what, you guys are gonna post the headline, ‘He wants to fight Leon.’ And the fans are gonna be like, ‘He’s such a crybaby,’ poking the hive, blah, blah. So, I don’t even want to call him out because I don’t want to offend anybody.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Like I said, the two best guys above me that are winning right now are Khamzat and Colby, and neither one of them have fights.”

Muhammad hasn’t lost a fight since Jan. 2019 when he dropped a unanimous decision to Geoff Neal. Since that fight, he has gone 7-0, 1 NC. That one No Contest was against Leon Edwards. The fight came to an end when Belal was accidentally poked in the eye and could not continue.

Muhammad will find himself in the top five UFC welterweight rankings once the list is updated. He was the sixth-ranked 170-pounder going up against the number five-ranked Luque. Time will tell if he’ll be matched up against Khamzat Chimaev or Colby Covington next.