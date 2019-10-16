Aspen Ladd issues statement after having her appeal denied by one vote

Aspen Ladd was one vote away from having her TKO loss to Germaine de Randamie overturned to a no-contest.

Ladd appealed the result saying the fight was stopped too early. In the hearing, Aspen claimed that referee Herb Dean stopped the fight that early because she was a female. In the fight, de Randamie landed a solid shot that dropped Ladd on her face, and just like that the fight was over.

However, Aspen Ladd got up and appeared to be fine and was critical of the stoppage right away. Many media and fans at the time also thought that it was an early stoppage from the veteran referee.

“I lost the fight. Germaine’s a great competitor,” Ladd said after the event. “I was still aware so I wish he hadn’t stopped the fight but there’s nothing I can do about it now.”

Yet, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) were torn on the result but ended up denying Ladd’s appeal by a vote of 3-2. Meaning, the 24-year-old was just one vote away from having the fight overturned to a no-contest.

Now, following her appeal being denied, Aspen Ladd released a statement to MMA Fighting on the result.

“I respect the commission’s vote today, we lost 3-2, life rolls on and I’m looking forward to my next scrap,” Ladd said.

Her next fight is on December 7 against Yana Kunitskaya. Aspen Ladd will be looking to rebound from her first professional loss and start her ascent back up the bantamweight rankings.

As for Germaine de Randamie, she will be fighting Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 245 on the heels of a five-fight winning streak, with her latest win the TKO over Aspen Ladd.

Do you think the CSAC should have overturned Aspen Ladd’s TKO loss to Germaine de Randamie to a no-contest? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/15/2019.