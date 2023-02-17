Daniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones says he has no issue with him commenting his title fight against Ciryl Gane: “It seems now that Jones is maturing”

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones is finally maturing.

As Jones is set to take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285, some fans wondered if Cormier would commentate the fight. Of course, Jones and Cormier were massive rivals but ‘Bones’ wrote on social media that he’d be happy to have ‘DC’ on the call.

“DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do,” Jones wrote. “I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother.”

Cormier did not respond right away, but he since took to his YouTube channel to share his comments and wasn’t sure how to take it. He thought it could be a compliment but also a dig at him.