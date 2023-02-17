Daniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones says he has no issue with him commenting his title fight against Ciryl Gane: “It seems now that Jones is maturing”

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones is finally maturing.
As Jones is set to take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285, some fans wondered if Cormier would commentate the fight. Of course, Jones and Cormier were massive rivals but ‘Bones’ wrote on social media that he’d be happy to have ‘DC’ on the call.
“DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do,” Jones wrote. “I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother.”
Cormier did not respond right away, but he since took to his YouTube channel to share his comments and wasn’t sure how to take it. He thought it could be a compliment but also a dig at him.
“You guys know how I feel about Jones and how we have felt about each other in the past,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAJunkie). “But it leads me to this question: How do I take this? This particular tweet, which at times feels like a compliment, but also could be interpreted as a bit of a dig – considering at times, people call me biased in my commentary and all this other stuff. … First, just for the record, I don’t really need permission to call someone’s fight.”
Although Daniel Cormier wasn’t sure of the authenticity, he does believe Jon Jones’ comments prove he is maturing. He knows the two of them couldn’t even be in the same room as one on another, so it is nice for him to hear that Jones wants him to commentate his fight.
“I’ll be honest with you, it’s kind of nice hearing a fighter acknowledge, that even with our history, he believes that I can do him justice and do the job fairly – because I’ve done it before,” Cormier said. “… It seems now that Jones is maturing. He seems to be taking a much different approach to the build to the fight and how he’s approaching everything. But it feels nice for him to acknowledge, ‘I think this guy could do me justice.’”
However, with Cormier scheduled to be on the call, he’s uncertain if he will be in Jones’ fighter meeting or interview him before the fight.
“Yes, it is nice to hear him go, ‘Hey man, I believe Daniel Cormier can do the job,’” Cormier said. “But I’m a professional. I have to be able to do the job, I don’t know that Jon Jones and I sit for an interview, I don’t know if we sit for a fighter meeting, I don’t know. I can’t answer those questions for you just yet, because I don’t know.”
